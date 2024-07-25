Danny Röhl spotted something Sheffield Wednesday must improve from last season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The winds of change are blowing at Sheffield Wednesday - with their latest step in pre-season to come in Austria this afternoon as they take on Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen.

The match is the latest fixture to be played against top-tier opposition in a programme designed to stretch and challenge the Owls squad. It is a squad that is being asked to provide fresh movements, to be daring in their pressing and to play out through the lines from defence, work the Wednesday coaching staff have been busily instilling into their players since pre-season began.

Speaking to The Star, manager Danny Röhl reflected on the work done so far. It’s clear he wants to see more dynamism going forward, something witnessed as a major focus in training in the last weeks. Transition movements from defence into attack are high on the agenda. Fast movements in attack, he said, must be driven up from last season’s data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We worked a lot on the relationship with the players,” Röhl said. “We have to understand on which side we receive the ball and in which area we have to ask for the ball again. We have diagonal passing options which is a big, big topic, we need movement. Last season our running distance in ball possession was too small and this is exactly what we have been working on, we have to be active, to understand which is the pressing line of the opponent and in which position we have to be, to receive the ball, to speed up our game.

“This at the moment is a crucial part, we have trained this in different ways, sometimes with opponents, sometimes passing drills, sometimes small games. This is the way we train, sometimes you train with the ball sometimes immediately against the ball.”

The Werder Bremen clash will be uniquely structured, with four 30-minute quarters laid out as both managers seek to offer their players extended playing time. Most Wednesday players are expected to be given an hour on the pitch as they steadily build towards the Championship season opener against Plymouth Argyle on August 11. The work is ongoing and the Owls boss is pleased with the progress made.