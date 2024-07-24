Why new Sheffield Wednesday signing made early Owls contact – and Danny Röhl’s ‘world class’ hopes
and live on Freeview channel 276
The fullback made the rare choice to cross the divide from Bramall Lane to Hillsborough from Bramall Lane over the summer, becoming an early signing for Danny Röhl as his rebuild in South Yorkshire picked up pace.
And Lowe says that he wanted to get an idea of how things were before he put pen to paper, calling on an acquaintance who has spent plenty of time in the Owls bubble for a bit of advice.
“I knew Josh (Windass) a little bit beforehand through mates within football,” he told The Star. “So I spoke to him about it. I wanted to know what the lads were like, because coming into a new environment can be difficult for certain players.
"I wanted to get to know the senior lads as soon as possible and start clicking with them. They’ve been really good, too. Not just with me, with the other lads that have come on board as well.”
Lowe has already got a couple of preseason appearances under his belt since coming in, most recently featuring in the defeat to RB Salzburg as part of their Germany/Austria preseason tour, and he says that he’s been impressed with the way that Röhl wants them to play.
He went on to add, “With the clips that he’s showing us, like with Brighton who we played the other day, and with RB Salzburg, we can tell that we’re trying to play like the world class teams in every league. So that’s something that we can learn from and improve.
"We’re playing against really good teams, and we know that - they’re not easy. But we feel like we’re taking a lot from them."
Wednesday face another good side on Friday as they take on Bundesliga outfit, and former league champions, Werder Bremen, at Parkstadion in Zell Am Ziller – and he’ll be hoping to show the travelling fans the sort of things that he’s got in his locker.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.