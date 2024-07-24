Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Max Lowe made sure that he got a lay of the land at Sheffield Wednesday before he completed his switch to S6.

The fullback made the rare choice to cross the divide from Bramall Lane to Hillsborough from Bramall Lane over the summer, becoming an early signing for Danny Röhl as his rebuild in South Yorkshire picked up pace.

And Lowe says that he wanted to get an idea of how things were before he put pen to paper, calling on an acquaintance who has spent plenty of time in the Owls bubble for a bit of advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I knew Josh (Windass) a little bit beforehand through mates within football,” he told The Star. “So I spoke to him about it. I wanted to know what the lads were like, because coming into a new environment can be difficult for certain players.

"I wanted to get to know the senior lads as soon as possible and start clicking with them. They’ve been really good, too. Not just with me, with the other lads that have come on board as well.”

Lowe has already got a couple of preseason appearances under his belt since coming in, most recently featuring in the defeat to RB Salzburg as part of their Germany/Austria preseason tour, and he says that he’s been impressed with the way that Röhl wants them to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to add, “With the clips that he’s showing us, like with Brighton who we played the other day, and with RB Salzburg, we can tell that we’re trying to play like the world class teams in every league. So that’s something that we can learn from and improve.

"We’re playing against really good teams, and we know that - they’re not easy. But we feel like we’re taking a lot from them."