Wednesday have a whole host of new arrivals in their ranks this summer, with nine signings having been made by Danny Röhl as part of his rebuild at Hillsborough, and for them the current period is almost as much about getting to know their teammates as it is about getting things right on the pitch. Almost.

In amongst the group in Germany are also a handful of Owls youngsters who were given the nod to make the trip for the games in Austria, including one - Pierce Charles - who only arrived in the last couple of days after his international duty with Northern Ireland at the U19 European Championship came to an end.

Thanks to SWFC we can give you a closer look at eight of the new signings (with Ben Hamer unavailable through injury) and the four youngsters who have been given an opportunity to step up in Europe.

There’s plenty to be excited about...

He came on over... Wednesday haven't spent much on transfer fees in recent years, but Yan Valery is one that they decided to do so on. He's looked good so far.

Wednesday got Lowe... There are no question marks over whether this signing can cut it in the Championship, because Jamal Lowe has shown time and time again what he's got in his locker at this level.

The latest addition... Nathaniel Chalobah doesn't need much introduction. He joins the Owls as a very experienced defensive midfielder with loads of Premier League and Championship games under his belt - as well as an England cap, too.