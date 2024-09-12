Sheffield United return to Championship action on Friday night at Hull City

Chris Wilder has warned Sheffield United to expect Hull City at their best tomorrow evening despite the Tigers’ slow start to the season. The Blades’ Championship season resumes at the MKM Stadium after the international break with the Blades having the chance to go up to third in the table ahead of the weekend fixtures.

Hull are yet to taste their first win of the campaign since new manager Tim Walter replaced Liam Rosenior earlier this season and although clashes between these two sides do not have the same ‘rivalry’ feel as games against Sheffield Wednesday or Leeds United, it promises to be another tasty atmosphere in East Yorkshire as the Blades look to continue where they left off before the break with victory at home to Watford.

“There were a lot of changes there in the summer, same as us,” Wilder said. “I suppose it was a surprise for everybody that Liam went and an experienced manager was brought in from Germany. A lot of changes, and different way of playing as well.

“So they'll have been delighted with with the international break to get themselves going and working on certain things they need to work on. They lost some players but brought a lot in, lost at Leeds last time out which is no disgrace, and drawn the other three. So they’ve been competitive.

“It always has a feel of a local derby, there’s a lot of history between us and it’s a tough place to go. Recently we’ve had some good performances there, we always fill out the end and it’s always a lively game. We have to expect them to be at their best. It's going to be competitive, aggressive. It's got that little bit of a feel about it. It’s not Sheffield Wednesday, not Leeds but it's still a tough place to go.

“They'll be looking to get their first win of the season, and we'll be looking to continue in the way that we left off with an outstanding performance and result. I love the feel of it, I understand we might have to be a bit calmer towards the end of games with discipline.

“We have to be nice and calm in certain situations but I loved the feeling after the game against Watford, it felt Sheffield United. It felt what we were all about. And now what we have to do is show that consistency in approach and play, to keep what we’ve started going.”