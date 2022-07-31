Dane Scarlett is caught by a high challenge from Dominic Iorfa which left Pompey stunned when a penalty wasn't awarded.

Speaking on ITV’s new English Football League show, pundit Dean Ashton has said ‘a lot’ is expected from Sheffield Wednesday this season.

The Owls kick-started the new League One campaign with a 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth yesterday.

Promotion is the aim for the Yorkshire club and they have had a busy summer transfer window as they look to strengthen their side.

Asked whether Sheffield Wednesday are under the most pressure to get promoted this season, former Crewe Alexandra, Norwich City and West Ham United striker Ashton said:

“Yeah, a lot is expected from Darren Moore’s side. It was a brilliant goal from (Fisayo) Dele-Bashiru.

“The problem is... you have so many teams like Pompey, like Sheffield Wednesday, in that league and it is going to be how you get on against those other teams that want to be up there.

“That top half is going to be so compact.”

First point

Sheffield Wednesday made a dream start to the season with Marvin Johnson opening the scoring after just eight minutes.

They led 1-0 at half-time but were pegged back on 50 minutes when defender Connor Ogilivie scored for Pompey.

Moore’s men hit back straight away when Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scored his first, only to fall 3-2 behind in the space of just eight minutes after goals from Michael Jacobs and Colby Bishop.

Wednesday managed to snatch a point in the end courtesy of Dele-Bashiru’s second and will be satisfied with the result, especially after Lee Gregory saw red in added-on time.

Ashton believes the Owls need to pick up results against teams like Portsmouth which is what they managed to do yesterday.