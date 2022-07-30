Sheffield Wednesday: Darren Moore reacts to action-packed draw with Portsmouth

Darren Moore and his side will be hoping to get off to a winning start on home turf – and make it 10 league games without defeat – as they welcome Danny Cowley’s Pompey to S6, but it won’t be an easy task against a side that are also keen to be part of the chasing pack in the new campaign.
A whole host of debuts are expected, some in the starting XI and some from the bench, as Wednesdayites make their way down Penistone Road for the first time this season, and expectations are high after a very positive summer at the club.
We’ll be here with you throughout the game giving you all of the updates as they happen, so stay tuned for team news, goals, and much more.
Sheffield Wednesday v Portsmouth - Football is back!
Last updated: Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 17:49
- Wednesday are at home to Pompey
- The Owls had a fine record at home last season
- Lots of debuts are on the cards
And that’s a wrap
That’s all from Darren today.
DM on Paterson
He rolled his ankle in training. We had the scan and it didn’t show much, so it’s just about him settling down.
Moore on Adeniran
He’s got a bit of a swollen knee from the pitches in preseason. We’ve removed the fluid from his knee but he’s been back training and hopefully he’ll be back. He missed a few days but he’s been back.
More on the goals conceded
We have to cut them out... If you cut them out you keep clean sheets. We have to be better at it, and that’s what we need to do.
So we have to get back to work on them. They’re avoidable. I’ll analyse them, and learn from them.
There are moments in the game that are avoidable, so you can work on them. It’s not just one person, it’s the whole team.
DM on Fizz
We spoke about Fizz last year... When we looked at his clips, and he did some wonderful work, we said that he needed more in the last 25% of the pitch. And he did that day.
I hope today has given him that belief. I don’t think that opposition will be able to handle him when he’s at the top of his game.
The power and precision of the goals was exceptional.
His injury was a slight knock, we’ll assess him on Monday.
DM on how to fix the goals
Work on the training ground... Last season we conceded too many from set plays, I thought we were better today. It’s disappointing to concede the goals, because they’re avoidable - they were gifted by us.
We’ll analyse it and see how they can be avoided.
In all the goals there was a transition in play, so players were out of position. It’s about the nearest man. There were moments in the game when they got it in the box and we defended properly - there were both aspects.
More from DM
If we want to win games then we can’t be conceding three goals.
DM on the goals
We have to take perspective of the game... These goals were from open play rather than set pieces. They were avoidable goals though, and there’s still work to be done.
We also scored three excellent goals. We spoke to Fizz about scoring goals, and he’s got two today.
The manager is here...
We’ll have live updates to come.
The gaffer soon...
We’ll be chatting with Darren Moore shortly - stay tuned.