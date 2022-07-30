Sheffield Wednesday: Darren Moore reacts to action-packed draw with Portsmouth

Darren Moore and his side will be hoping to get off to a winning start on home turf – and make it 10 league games without defeat – as they welcome Danny Cowley’s Pompey to S6, but it won’t be an easy task against a side that are also keen to be part of the chasing pack in the new campaign.

A whole host of debuts are expected, some in the starting XI and some from the bench, as Wednesdayites make their way down Penistone Road for the first time this season, and expectations are high after a very positive summer at the club.

We’ll be here with you throughout the game giving you all of the updates as they happen, so stay tuned for team news, goals, and much more.

Darren Moore of Sheffield Wednesday (Manager) during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth at Hillsborough, Sheffield, England on 30 July 2022.