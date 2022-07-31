It was an eventful afternoon at Hillsborough as the Owls drew 3-3 in their first game of the 2022/23 season, but while Fisayo Dele-Bashiru shone and twice came to the rescue, there was still plenty of cause for concern.

The Owls took the lead when Barry Bannan played in Josh Windass whose ball across goal was knocked in by Marvin Johnson.

However, Pompey were level when Connor Ogilvie latched onto some slack defending to head in from Marlon Pack’s cross.

Dele-Bashiru scored the first of his double on 53 minutes with a superbly struck shot to put the Owls back into the lead but the visitors were back in it again four minutes later through Michael Jacobs’ close range goal.

Pompey then went in front when Colby Bishop took advantage of yet more sloppy defending to head in Joe Pigott's cross but Dele-Bashiru came to the rescue again with nine minutes of normal time remaining whith another excellent drive.

Wednesday striker Lee Gregory was sent off in the final few minutes to cap off a dramatic opener at Hillsborough.

Here are our ratings from another mad afternoon in S6.

1. Portsmouth defender Joe Rafferty (17) gestures and reacts after Sheffield Wednesday first goal during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth at Hillsborough, Sheffield, England on 30 July 2022. Sheffield Wednesday took on Portsmouth in their opening game of the season. Photo: Malcolm Bryce

2. David Stockdale - 5 He looked steady in the first half, and came out well... But after conceding three goals in the second half it will go down as a very disappointing official debut for the shot-stopper. Photo: Harrogate Town FC

3. Jack Hunt - 6 Got forward well, and was especially good offensively in the second half, but was still part of a backline that conceded three goals at home. Photo: Steve Ellis

4. Dominic Iorfa - 5 The defence was very solid in the first half, but were all over the place for the three goals that were conceded. Photo: Steve Ellis