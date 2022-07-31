Adeniran will be hoping to have a big impact at Hillsborough this season after injury cut short his 2021/22 campaign, though a slight knee niggle meant that he wasn’t able to be part of the opening day.

Speaking after the 3-3 draw with Portsmouth, Darren Moore explained the situation of the 23-year-old, saying, “His knee is a little swollen from the hard pitches in preseason. We removed a little bit of fluid off his knee in the week. He has been back in training in the last couple of days.

“We will assess him after a full week of training. Hopefully he will be available for MK Dons.”

Meanwhile, regarding the early substitution of double goalscorer, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Moore said that they’re not sure yet whether it’s something to be concerned about or not.

“He went off with a slight knock in the groin/thigh area,” the Owls manager said. “We will assess him on Monday and see where he is at.

“I am not sure. He came off and felt it. It was not sudden. It could be tiredness or fatigue of the game. I am hoping it is tightness.”

