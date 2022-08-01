The 21-year-old midfield man scored two brilliant goals to help the Owls avoid defeat on the opening day of the 2022/23 season against Portsmouth, bagging both in front of the Kop to make it 2-1 and then 3-3 as the teams shared the points at Hillsborough.

Wednesday have already rejected a bid from Blackpool for the former Manchester City youngster, and it would appear Darren Moore has no intention of selling him – however if he keeps up these kinds of performances then their resolve may be tested.

The player himself wouldn’t be drawn on talk over his future though, insisting that it’s all about the game for him.

Speaking to the media after his brace against Portsmouth, ‘Fizz’ said, “I’m not focusing on any of that, I just want to play football - and right now I’m happy where I am.

“I honestly just concentrate on the football. All that’s happening is behind the scenes, I’m not really interested in all that.”

But would he be interested in prolonging his stay at Hillsborough? The answer, it would seem, is yes.

“Definitely,” he replied when asked. “If the right deal comes then I’d definitely be interested in signing…