Sheffield Wednesday head to the Kassam Stadium on Saturday.

The officiating team for Sheffield Wednesday’s weekend trip to Oxford United has been confirmed, with Stephen Martin set to take charge of the Championship clash.

Wednesday could climb into the top-10 with victory at the Kassam Stadium, having missed the chance to do so in midweek. Danny Rohl’s side will be looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers, a result which ended their impressive four-game unbeaten run.

That string of form has allowed Wednesday to start looking up and there has even been talk of a play-off push in the New Year - although Rohl refused to entertain those questions this week. Oxford were looking up after a fast start but one win in 14 has seen them plummet towards the relegation zone.

Both sides will be hoping to avoid any major controversy and the EFL have confirmed Martin will be the man in charge come Saturday. The Staffordshire-based referee is a regular at Championship-level, with nine of his 14 games this season being in the second-tier. Martin is one of the Championship’s more strict officials this season, blowing up for an average of 27.3 fouls per game - the highest tally of any second-tier referee with more than three games under their belt. But while fouls are common, cards are not so much with his record of 4.2 yellows per game about average among his colleagues.

Martin has been in the middle of one Wednesday game already this season, taking charge of their 2-0 win at home to Norwich City in November. First-half goals from Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa ensured all three points remained at Hillsborough on a night in which not a single yellow or red card was brandished.

This will be Martin’s first game of the season involving Oxford. He will be assisted by Mark Dwyer and Carl Fitch-Jackson at the Kassam Stadium, with fourth official James Linington standing between both dugouts on Saturday. The form of both sides would suggest Wednesday have a great chance of pulling into the top-10, with three points from the Kassam Stadium potentially pulling them as high as ninth. There would still be a notable gap to those with serious play-off ambitions though and while optimistic fans are looking up, Rohl remains as level-headed as ever.

“I think we should not speak about the top six if I am honest,” Röhl told The Star. “To come to this level we have had to be calm, do everything right, get some luck. We worked hard and the first goal should be as soon as possible to get 50 points. This is the first big goal and then we will see what is possible, but to achieve this on 26 points now, it is a tough thing in this division.

“This is what we have to understand. Blackburn came with four wins in a row, you did not get the feeling today that they were so much ahead of us, but in both boxes they took the step and this is what we must improve. If we do this, the gap is a little bit closer. If not, then I am still convinced we will collect points.”

In terms of team news, Wednesday are expected to still be without long-term absentees Akin Famewo and Olaf Kobacki, albeit the latter is closing in on a return. Max Woltman, Joe Bennett, Louie Sibley and Siriki Dembele are thought to be unavailable for Oxford.