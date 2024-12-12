Danny Röhl makes honest admission on foremost Sheffield Wednesday ambition

A midtable placing for Sheffield Wednesday has onlookers wondering what is possible for the Owls this season.

Defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers last time out continued an inverted run of form that has seen their usually-reliable home record dip to one win in their last seven matches at S6 - while their away form sits among the very best in the league. It adds up to a picture of relative safety in numbers in the heart of the division after 20 matches. Their current haul of 26 points has them nine clear of relegation places and seven short of the top six.

On Tuesday they were narrowly edged out by a Blackburn side now fifth in the table and on a run of five wins on the spin. In a post-match press conference that saw Owls boss Danny Röhl bring the scale of transfer business possible at S6 into question heading into the January transfer window, the German coach rejected queries over whether the additions of important signings could see them challenge the play-off conversation.

“I think we should not speak about the top six if I am honest,” Röhl told The Star. “To come to this level we have had to be calm, do everything right, get some luck. We worked hard and the first goal should be as soon as possible to get 50 points. This is the first big goal and then we will see what is possible, but to achieve this on 26 points now, it is a tough thing in this division.

“This is what we have to understand. Blackburn came with four wins in a row, you did not get the feeling today that they were so much ahead of us, but in both boxes they took the step and this is what we must improve. If we do this, the gap is a little bit closer. If not, then I am still convinced we will collect points.”