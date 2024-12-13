Sheffield Wednesday attacker gives honest view of the season so far

Much of the conversation around Sheffield Wednesday at current centres on what can be achieved this year as supporters contemplate in which direction they might move from their current midtable placing.

The Owls sit 12th after 20 matches, nine points from the bottom three and six points from West Brom in sixth. Manager Danny Röhl spoke after Tuesday’s narrow defeat to Blackburn Rovers to explain his foremost goal is to achieve the milestone tally of 50 points and go from there. From a previous campaign in which Wednesday clawed their way to safety from a perilous position, it represents a year of steep progress.

Owls attacker Anthony Musaba, recalled to the starting line-up for the Rovers clash, spoke earlier in the season to detail his ambition of play-off contention and that hasn’t shifted. But his focus is on a ‘one game at a time’ mentality - largely in-line with that of his manager.

“Compared to last season we can be quite positive with how things are looking in the table,” he said, speaking exclusively to The Star. “We have to look at it first in that way because this time last year we were last in the table. We are 12th and are not too far away from higher in the league. It's OK, we need to make sure we win the games we need to win and make sure we don't lose unnecessary points, that is our main focus to get where we want to be.

“That's football. You have ups and downs, but at the end of the day I'm happy with the place that we are. It shows improvement in the team and that's what you are trying to do in football.

“That's our aim and then we will see where we are in the table. Obviously you want to fight for the play-offs. You can see where we are, close to the play-offs. But that doesn't mean it has to be a pressure thing, we still need to remember where we are coming from and we need to manage each game by game. We will see where we are.”

A second half Rovers goal at Hillsborough was enough to steal the points away from Wednesday as the Ewood Park club chalked up their fifth win on the spin. The Owls make the trip to Oxford United this weekend hoping to continue rampant away form that has seen them take four wins from their last five on the road.

“It was a game based on one moment,” Musaba said on the Blackburn defeat. “We were good in our shape, we were compact and they didn't have a lot of chances to score, but their one chance they got they scored. We shouldn't have lost the game, we didn't have so many chances either. To lose the game was annoying but we have to go on further.

“We are confident in our away games and we are strong, we have won a lot of away games. We need to go with the same mindset. It will be a tough game but we will be there with that strong mindset.”