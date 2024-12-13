“Embarrassed” former Owl outlines Plymouth approach for Sheffield United trip ahead of Michael Cooper reunion

The wider football world may expect a home win when table-topping Sheffield United, who have made Bramall Lane a fortress this season, host a struggling Plymouth Argyle side who can’t buy a win on the road tomorrow afternoon. But Chris Wilder, the Blades boss, has demanded his players avoid any complacency or arrogance - and the Pilgrims won’t be coming to South Yorkshire just to defend.

That’s the verdict of Plymouth defender Lewis Gibson, making his return to the Steel City after a short loan spell with United’s city rivals Wednesday a few years back. He this week admitted he was “embarrassed” and “a bit angry” by his side’s defensive record this season, having shipped 40 goals in their 19 league games so far, with Plymouth going into the game on the back of one win in their last 10 games and none away from home since the campaign kicked off.

But United have hardly been free-scoring themselves this term, with their promotion push built on firm defensive foundations, and Gibson said via Plymouth Live: "I don't think we are going to go there and sit back. I don't think that's the right way to go about it. I don't think that's what we want to do as a team, and I don't think that's what the fans want to see either.

"So I don't think we will go there and just try to sit there and hope to get a 0-0, or try to hold on as long as possible before the inevitable happens. I think there will be a positive outlook on the game."

The Bramall Lane clash will see Argyle players, staff and supporters reunited with a familiar face in Michael Cooper, who joined the Blades in the summer and has more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the Championship since. “He's doing really well there,” Gibson added, “but hopefully we can try to put a few past him because it has been a tough place to go. But it's good to see him doing well because he's a good guy.”