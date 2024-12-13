Lincoln City manager, Michael Skubala, says that Bailey Cadamarteri is progressing ‘all the time’ whilst on loan from Sheffield Wednesday.

The teenage Owls striker was on the scoresheet once again this week as he took his tally for the season to six with a winning goal against Morecambe in the Vertu Trophy, however his time on loan has been discussed heavily in Wednesday circles given his lack of starts for the Imps so far this season.

Skubala spoke highly of the young forward after his headed effort on Tuesday night, but also gave his own thoughts on elements of his game that he must improve on, and explained that the Owls are ‘really happy’ with the way that his time at Sincil Bank has gone so far.

Speaking to BBC Sport Lincolnshire, the Lincoln boss said, “Like all the players that are fighting for minutes he will want more, but he’s progressing well, we’re seeing improvements in his game all the time. He’s got a good eye for goal, and got another good goal against Morecambe, but it’s his all-round game that probably needs progressing.

“Sometimes, like Danny Röhl says, they come to be loaned and develop, but part of that is trying to get in the team, trying to get in against other experienced players, and I think he’s fighting for his place like every other player. But his attitude is fantastic, his work ethic is fantastic, and his parent club, Sheffield Wednesday, are really happy as well because he’s seeing a progression in his all-round game.

“If he keeps growing he’s growing he’s going to be a really good player hopefully for us in the future, but also for Sheffield Wednesday.”

The Imps are back in action on Saturday as they travel to Huddersfield Town in League One, and ‘Cadz’ will be desperate to make an impact at his dad, Danny’s, old stomping ground.