Sheffield Wednesday head to Loftus Road on Saturday.

The officiating team for Sheffield Wednesday’s weekend trip to QPR has been announced with Sam Allison to take charge just days after one of this season’s most baffling decisions.

Allison was the man in the middle on Tuesday evening as Sunderland beat Derby County 1-0, but the travelling Black Cats were left bemused when Wilson Isidor’s goal to make it 2-0 was ruled out. The French striker looked to have bagged his second of the night after half-time, crashing an effort off the crossbar after he and Enzo Le Fee chased down a long ball.

Sunderland were well into their celebrations when Alisson inexplicably blew up for a Derby free-kick, ruling out the goal. Both managers were left with no idea what happened, while Sky Sports pundit Jamie Mackie labelled it an ‘outrage’ after seeing replays.

The Sunderland Echo has since reported that Isidor was adjudged to have been offside in the moment, with the striker then impeding Ebou Adams' attempts to challenge Le Fee. Replays appear to show the 24-year-old was actually onside when Jobe Bellingham lobbed his pass over the top, with particular confusion as to why it took around one minute to come to a conclusion.

QPR vs Wednesday ref confirmed

And fresh from that highly controversial decision, the EFL have confirmed that Allison has been appointed to take charge at Loftus Road on Saturday, with Wednesday the visitors. Danny Rohl’s side first have to overcome Bristol City this evening before that weekend clash.

Wednesday fans won’t have overly fond memories of Allison either, with his most recent game involving the Owls being last month’s 2-0 win at Stoke City. While the result was exactly what Hillsborough needed, the task was made more difficult when Di’Shon Bernard was shown two yellow cards within 10 minutes of each other, leading to his first-half dismissal.

There were few arguments from Bernard or any Wednesday player at the time, with Stoke fans feeling he should have received a straight red for tugging down Tom Cannon. But another loss of possession saw the Owls defender lunge into another late challenge almost instantly after, with his fate sealed.

Overall, Allison is among the more strict Championship referees, blowing for an average of 22.77 fouls per game while brandishing 4.46 yellow cards every 90 minutes. That is the third highest number of bookings per game for any official with more than 10 second-tier games under their belt this season.

Saturday will be Allison’s third game of the campaign involving Wednesday, with the experienced referee also in the middle of November’s 6-2 humiliation at home to Watford. He will be assisted by Andrew Fox and Carl Fitch-Jackson, while fourth official Will Finnie will stand between the dugouts.

Wednesday could be as high as ninth if they win at home to Bristol City this evening, with three points taking them above their midweek visitors and Saturday’s hosts, QPR. Rohl will hope this week can be much more positive than last, with the aim being to follow clear-the-air talks with owner Dejphon Chansiri on Monday with a couple more wins.