Thomas Waddingham, the Australian forward linked with Sheffield Wednesday this month, has completed his move to Portsmouth.

The 19-year-old, was a player reportedly on the watchlist of a number of Championship clubs, has signed a long-term deal at Fratton Park after a fee was agreed with Brisbane Roar, and will now be out to try and make his mark in England.

Some reports had suggested that Wednesday had made an approach for Waddingham, however The Star was led to believe that no formal bid had been lodged by the Owls, and that the level of their interest in the youngster was actually unclear. It doesn’t matter either way now, with his arrival being confirmed elsewhere.

A statement from the club read, “Pompey have completed the signing of striker Thomas Waddingham from Brisbane Roar for an undisclosed fee. The 19-year-old Australian – who has represented his country up to under-23 level – has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal...

“Waddingham joined the Brisbane Roar academy in 2019 and burst onto the scene in their Australian Cup run last season. He netted four times in the competition, including the opening goal in a 3-1 defeat to Sydney FC in the final.

“There were an additional seven strikes in the league, with four more following in the first half of the current campaign. Waddingham was named the club’s 2023/24 Young Player of the Season and earned a call-up to the under-20 Socceroos squad, scoring in matches against Denmark and the Netherlands.”

And Pompey boss, John Mousinho, has spoken of his delight at the acquisition, insisting that he’s ready to come in and make an immediate impact on the south coast.

He said, “He’s a really exciting young player, who is coming over here with bags of potential... Thomas has already made a real impact playing in the A-League this season and will be ready to come here and try to do the same for us in the Championship.

“He works incredibly hard off the ball and scores goals, while is also a big physical presence, so we’re very much looking forward to working with him.”

Wednesday are yet to make any new additions so far this month, however there are thought to be talks going on regarding a potential move for Japanese defender, Ryo Hatsuse, after he spent a spell training with the club.