It’s almost three weeks since the Owls last ran out on home soil, and with just one win in their last six games across all competitions, they’ll be eager to get back to winning ways in front of their own fans.

Wednesday didn’t get the result they wanted last time out as they were beaten 3-0 by Leeds United at Elland Road, but there were still plenty of positives to take for Röhl as they proved for large periods of the game that they could mix it with a team tipped for the title.

The German may be tempted to shift up his formation, as he did during the game on Sunday, when Liam Manning’s side come to town, and he also has decisions to make further up the pitch in an attempt to get amongst the goals once again.

Here’s a predicted XI for your perusal as the Owls prepare to face the Robins:

James Beadle - GK One of the most uncontested places in the squad these days - when he's available, he starts.

Yan Valery - RWB Valery is one of the most used players this season for Röhl, and you'd expect that to continue on home turf this week.

Di'Shon Bernard - RCB Bernard is a huge player for Wednesday now, showcasing his talents time and time again, and on the right of a three he may be able to get involved pushing forward too.