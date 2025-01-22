Needs must and formation swap - Sheffield Wednesday XI predicted ahead of Bristol City clash - gallery

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 00:00 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 07:46 BST

Sheffield Wednesday take on Bristol City this evening, and Danny Röhl may be tempted to switch things up on their return to Hillsborough.

It’s almost three weeks since the Owls last ran out on home soil, and with just one win in their last six games across all competitions, they’ll be eager to get back to winning ways in front of their own fans.

Wednesday didn’t get the result they wanted last time out as they were beaten 3-0 by Leeds United at Elland Road, but there were still plenty of positives to take for Röhl as they proved for large periods of the game that they could mix it with a team tipped for the title.

Danny Röhl spells out Sheffield Wednesday transfer hope - and date Owls can go 'all in' for top six

The German may be tempted to shift up his formation, as he did during the game on Sunday, when Liam Manning’s side come to town, and he also has decisions to make further up the pitch in an attempt to get amongst the goals once again.

Here’s a predicted XI for your perusal as the Owls prepare to face the Robins:

One of the most uncontested places in the squad these days - when he's available, he starts.

1. James Beadle - GK

One of the most uncontested places in the squad these days - when he's available, he starts.

Valery is one of the most used players this season for Röhl, and you'd expect that to continue on home turf this week.

2. Yan Valery - RWB

Valery is one of the most used players this season for Röhl, and you'd expect that to continue on home turf this week.

Bernard is a huge player for Wednesday now, showcasing his talents time and time again, and on the right of a three he may be able to get involved pushing forward too.

3. Di'Shon Bernard - RCB

Bernard is a huge player for Wednesday now, showcasing his talents time and time again, and on the right of a three he may be able to get involved pushing forward too.

Ihiekwe was a bit of a surprise inclusion for the XI against Leeds, but he handled himself well after a long injury layoff and could be the experienced head that this backline needs in the middle of it.

4. Michael Ihiekwe - CB

Ihiekwe was a bit of a surprise inclusion for the XI against Leeds, but he handled himself well after a long injury layoff and could be the experienced head that this backline needs in the middle of it.

