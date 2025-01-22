Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, doesn’t think the Owls should be trying to move players on until they have new recruits through the door.

There has been some talk amongst the fanbase that Wednesday will only be able to make additions to their side once they have freed up space - and some money - via the exit of others, but the manager believes that that would be the wrong approach this month.

Wednesday haven’t signed anybody to bolster their ranks in the January transfer window just yet despite being three weeks into the window, but Röhl has spoken about how quickly things can change - citing Michael Ihiekwe’s return to the starting XI after reports that he may be on his way out. Several other senior players have not been used of late, but that doesn’t appear to mean that their time is up.

“We have to make a decision,” he told The Star last week. “It’s about ins and outs now, and I think with the new situation with Shea we have to look what is best. We need to know what we can do in the market, you see with the centre backs that now Icky is now important - you never know what happens.

“In the next 14 days we have to be online off the pitch, we have to be ready, prepared, and make good decisions together. Then we’ll carry on.

“I think it’s more important first to find out what we can bring in, to make good decisions for the players, club and team structure. I think this is the right way rather than moving them out, loaning them out, when it’s not clear what we can get in. So it’s about what we can do in the market, then make decisions to help the group.”

The likes of Liam Palmer, Michael Smith, Callum Paterson, Pol Valentin and Jamal Lowe have all seen limited game time come their way in recent weeks, but at this point only Smith - due to interest from Wrexham - has been actively linked with an exit from the club.