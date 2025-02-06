Sheffield Wednesday head to the Hawthorns for their latest Championship challenge this weekend.

The officiating team for Sheffield Wednesday’s weekend trip to West Brom has been confirmed, with Tom Nield to take charge of his second Owls game this season.

Wednesday are currently four places behind their Saturday lunchtime hosts but could leapfrog them with victory at the Hawthorns. Danny Röhl’s side are right in the mix for a Championship play-off place having lost just one of their last six Championship matches - and that was against league leaders Leeds United.

The Owls have struggled on the road in recent weeks, with last month’s 2-0 win at Queens Park Rangers their first away-day victory since mid-December. Improving that run will be no easy task at a West Brom side who have lost just once at the Hawthorns all season back in October.

West Brom vs Wednesday referee confirmed

It's set to be a tense affair with so little to separate the two sides, and the EFL have confirmed Nield will be the man in the middle as Wednesday look to climb further up the table. It will be the official’s second game in charge of the Owls, having first refereed their 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Hull City in August.

Nield is viewed as one of the Championship’s more whistle-happy referees this season, blowing for an average of 24.36 fouls per game - the third-highest of those with more than 10 second-tier games under their belt. He also brandishes 4.29 yellow cards on average per match, which is again on the more strict side.

West Brom have had Nield in charge for just one game, their 0-0 draw at home to Burnley in which six yellow cards were handed out. He will be assisted by Jonathan Hunt and Bhupinder Singh Gill at the Hawthorns, while fourth official Sam Purkiss will be stood between the dugouts.

West Brom vs Wednesday team news

Wednesday can boast an unusually strong bill of health going into Saturday’s Championship clash, with Dominic Iorfa and Akin Famewo the only long-term absentees. Winger Anthony Musaba could return from a minor issue that has kept him out for the last two games.

Speaking with The Star last week, Röhl explained the importance of load-management in training with running volumes reduced as the fixture schedule intensifies. And Wednesday are reaping the rewards of that approach with a strong squad going into the weekend.

West Brom will be without top-scorer Josh Maja for the visit of Wednesday, with the 12-goal striker suffering a leg injury last month. But they should have on-loan Southampton man Adam Armstrong available to lead the line, having confirmed his temporary switch after Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Tony Mowbray will also be without defender Semi Ajayi and striker Daryl Dike, while a decision is to be made in goal following first-choice Alex Palmer’s move to Ipswich Town. It looks as though Josh Griffiths, who was recalled from a loan spell at Bristol Rovers, could start between the posts.