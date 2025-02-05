Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be closing in on the signing of Japanese defender, Ryo Hatsuse.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star reported last month that the 27-year-old had been training with the Owls, and Danny Röhl has since spoken about how well he did in the time that he was given at Middlewood Road.

Negotiations have been ongoing since then, with conversations regarding a possible move to Hillsborough being able to take a little bit longer given that he recently became a free agent and isn’t bound by the transfer window that closed earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, with the defender keen to make the switch to S6, The Star understands that talks are close to being finalised, and that the former Vissel Kobe man has been in Sheffield ahead of his proposed move to the Championship.

Wednesday have one spot left to fill in terms of their 25-man squad list, which would be completed if/when Hatsuse puts pen to paper, and he would also take up an Elite Significant Contribution (ESC) spot at Hillsborough – leaving only one left over.

Hatsuse has spent the last five seasons in Kobe, helping them to two J1 League titles along the way, and he’ll now be hoping that – if all goes as planned – he’ll soon get his first chance to shine outside of Japanese borders.

The Owls take on West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon, and if the left back wants to stand any chance of featuring in that game then a deal would have to be wrapped up by Friday.