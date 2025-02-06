When Sheffield Wednesday's final 2024/25 squad list will be confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday’s final squad list for the remainder of the 2024/25 season will be confirmed in the coming days.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls, like all of the other clubs in the Championship, are able to register a maximum of 25 players with the English Football League that will be eligible to play for them for the rest of the season, with that list having to be submitted by the club within 24 hours of a transfer window closing.

Players under the age of 21, such as Djeidi Gassama, Pierce Charles and Gabriel Otegbayo, don’t form part of the 25 unless they’re brought in on a temporary loan basis, meaning that both James Beadle and Shea Charles - though under U21 at the start of the season - do count towards the 25-man limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to the January transfer window the Owls had 22 players registered with the league, and with the addition of Stuart Armstrong and Ibrahim Cissoko have now taken that tally to 24 - leaving just one left to fill, one that can now only be taken up by a player who was a free agent before the window closed. It’s thought that if all goes well that spot will be filled by Japanese defender, Ryo Hatsuse, who is believed to have agreed terms ahead of a proposed move this week.

What do the regulations say?

The EFL’s regulations say that each club ‘shall submit its squad list to the League within 24 hours of a transfer window or such other date and time as may be notified by the League’.

They also go on to add that changes to a squad list may only be made during the period of a transfer window and at other times only with the permission of the League - such as when ‘the club’s current squad list contains less than the maximum number of players permitted to be included on the squad list and the club wishes to add an out of registration player or another player registered with the club but not currently included on the squad list’.

Will it be published?

As per the EFL’s regulations, ‘the League will publish each club’s squad list and a list of all other contract players eligible to participate in league matches but are not included on the squad list, on the League’s official website within 7 days of the closing of a transfer window’. That means it should be up before Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who was on Wednesday’s list before?

As aforementioned, the Owls registered 22 players with the League before, as well as 21 under 21 contract players, all of which can be seen below:

What does it mean for new additions?

Simply put, it means that Wednesday can only add one more player to their side unless he is an U21 player - and with Hatsuse expected to take up that slot it’s likely that it draws to a close any future business for the Owls this season.

They could potentially go out and find a free agent that is under the age of 21 and would therefore fall into the second category of registrations, but that seems unlikely at this stage given Danny Röhl’s desire to add ‘impact’ players to his squad rather than signings for the sake of signings.