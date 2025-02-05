Training change planned in mission to reduce Sheffield Wednesday injuries

Sheffield Wednesday have been praised for their management of injuries this season, with only a handful of long-term problems having cropped up heading into the final third of the season.

It makes a change from the usual mid-season injury glut that has befallen Wednesday squads in the past and has been a source for praise of the club’s medical experts from Owls boss Danny Röhl throughout the campaign.

At current, only Dominic Iorfa and Akin Famewo are in rehabilitation from serious injury, while Anthony Musaba is understood to be on the edge of a comeback from a minor issue. Throughout the course of the campaign, the likes of Olaf Kobacki, Nathaniel Chalobah and Michael Ihiekwe have suffered injuries that have kept them out for a few weeks. Other knocks have kept players out for short periods only.

Led by head of sports science Rob Lee, the Owls carefully manage the workload of their players and have given days off after busy periods in order to allow for extra recuperation. But heading towards the final stretch of an intense season so far, there is no sense of pushing their luck. Speaking to The Star last week, Röhl revealed that the volume of running in later-season sessions will be decreased in the coming weeks - though the work will remain thorough.

“You come to a point where you have to manage them,” he said. “We now come to a point where we have to reduce the volume on the training sessions in this last third of the season. It is more about keeping them fresh and managing the players, it does not mean we don’t train. It is important that we train because we have topics that we have to improve, I said this before. But in these weeks without a midweek game, they are always helpful for us.”