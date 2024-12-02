Sheffield Wednesday left it late, but walked away from Derby County with all three points on Sunday afternoon.

There were three big heroes on the night for the Owls, with Barry Bannan getting the equaliser, Jamal Lowe scoring the winner, and James Beadle making some fine saves to make sure that they were still in with a chance of pulling off the turnaround in the first place.

It was another win on the road for Danny Röhl’s side, another one hard-fought, and he was understandably delighted with his side for the way that they managed to secure their come-from-behind victory at Pride Park. You can see part of his post-match press conference in the video at the top of the page, and for the goal highlights check out below... Bannan’s is a beauty.

It was another sold out away end from the Wednesdayites who have followed their team so well for so long, and they were obviously ecstatic to see Lowe pop up with such a late, late winner. They’ll have enjoyed this James Beadle kneeslide right in front of them as well. Absolute scenes:

For all the rest of the fallout, including the opposition manager’s thoughts and clarity on Bannan’s suspension, we’ve got you covered here:

