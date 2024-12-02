Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan was at the heart of online confusion over the weekend after their 2-1 comeback win over Derby County.

The Owls skipper - who scored a trademark curler from outside the box to level the Pride Park clash and turn the momentum of the game in his side’s favour - was shown a yellow card in the first half for delaying a Derby restart. It was understood to be his fifth of the campaign, meaning he would have to sit out of next weekend’s home clash with Preston North End with an FA suspension.

Confusingly, various football statistics websites seemed to question this tally, with some reporting his caution at Pride Park was either his third or fourth. It sparked conversation among the Owls fan base online, with both Bannan and Owls boss Danny Röhl indicating post-match that they were not 100 per cent sure of whether or not he would face a suspension.

The Star has since confirmed with authorities, however, that he has collected five and that he will miss the Preston game with tally arriving before the 19-game amnesty.

A source of the confusion may have centred on a yellow card delivered after the whistle of their defeat at Luton Town in September. The Star has reason to believe Bannan was shown a card by referee Gavin Ward after the whistle for his protestations against Di’Shon Bernard’s 74th-minute sending off - and so may not have been picked up by the statisticians.

Guidance received has confirmed Bannan received yellow cards in the following matches:

Millwall - 31 August - Reckless play

Luton Town – 21 September - Dissent

West Brom – 28 September - Dissent

Sheffield United – 10 November - Reckless play

Derby County – 1 December - Delaying a restart

The one-match break for Bannan comes as a blow to Wednesday, though their numbers in midfield were bolstered over the weekend with the return of Nathaniel Chalobah from injury. Shea Charles looks likely to continue his fine form, while Svante Ingelsson remains an option. Liam Palmer came off the bench at Derby and performed well as a defensive midfielder before shifting into a back three.