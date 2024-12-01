A match-turning Barry Bannan stunner quietened Derby County supporters in their defeat to Sheffield Wednesday - with the Scot suggesting they only had themselves to blame.

The Rams’ home support watched on as their side took the lead in a dominant first half before Wednesday grappled their way back, Bannan’s inch-perfect shot from range wrestling the Owls a way back into the game before Jamal Lowe nudged home the winner in injury time to spark a furious home end reaction.

A 20-year-old Bannan played 10 times for Derby in a short end-of-season loan stint from Aston Villa back in 2009. On what was his 35th birthday that didn’t dissuade the Rams faithful from roundly booing him throughout the game - something the Wednesday skipper took personally and pulled into a motivated second half performance after a frustrating first period.

“I had a bee in my bonnet at half-time,” Bannan told BBC Sheffield post-match. “The Derby fans were battering me in the first half and got me booked - so I miss the next game, maybe - so I had a personal vendetta in the second half to come out and do something special and luckily the chance broke to me at the edge of the box and I capitalised.

“I enjoyed my spell when I was here when I was younger, it was a bit weird that they were booing me and hammering me to be honest - hence why the celebration was so dramatic. When fans give you it you have got to give a bit back so I was happy to go and celebrate with my fans in the crowd.”

Bannan, who led the post-match celebrations in front of a 3,000-strong away allocation, is a player who is no stranger to stick from opposing fans. It’s something the Owls talisman is used to - but he was surprised to receive the treatment he got at Pride Park.

“I do (get stick) but not here,” Bannan said. “I played for them. I enjoyed my time here and so it was a bit weird that I got booed. I thought I did alright here. There are not many stadiums that I go to and get a good reception but I thought I’d be alright here today. I’ve got the last laugh.”