Chaos and 8/10s in Sheffield Wednesday ratings from turnaround win at Derby County

The first half saw the home side have by far the better of the game, blitzing the momentum and going ahead courtesy of Ebou Adams - deservedly so. But a second half turnaround, noted by tactical switches and a step-up in individual performance, saw Wednesday win the day with a late Jamal Lowe finish.

Barry Bannan’s excellent long-ranger had levelled things up to bring the Owls back into the game and from there the momentum was largely one way. Strong defensive contributions helped bring the three points back to Hillsborough as the Owls go 12th - and remain five points from the early days play-off places.

Here are our ratings from a game that went one way and then the other. This football club, eh?

James Beadle - 8 Made a good save in the first half, palming it safely out of the way - and then followed it up with an even better one approaching the hour mark, denying Yates at close range. Shot stopping monster these last couple of weeks.

Yan Valery - 6 Instinctive poke away to deny a promising Derby attack early doors. Dealt with the physical threat well and was quick to a couple of home moves. Joined a couple of attacks when he could - of of many that improved from first half to second.

Dominic Iorfa - 5 Replacing the suspended Bernard in the heart of defence, he was taken off at half-time in a reshuffle of the pack. Not a great deal to report in a poor first half for Wednesday. Could have been cleaner in possession.