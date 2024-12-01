Sheffield Wednesday grappled their way to a fourth away win in five matches on Sunday afternoon - and in dramatic circumstances.

An injury time Jamal Lowe finish stole the points and earned a first Wednesday win at Pride Park for 18 years and spark rampant celebrations in the packed-out away end corner. a far from jubilant Danny Röhl took personal plaudits for switches he made in-game - and made clear that while the nature of the win was something to be hugely proud of - the performance requires work.

The Owls were second best in a first half the home side dominated but were able to claw their way back in through the likes of goalkeeper James Beadle, goalscorer Barry Bannan and second half substitute Josh Windass. Lowe blitzed onto Callum Paterson’s injury time centre to steal the match away from a disgusted home crowd.

A second half flip in fortunes was underpinned by grafting individual turnarounds and brave changes made by Röhl. The win tucks Wednesday into 12th place in the Championship table, still five points from the play-off places and 10 from the bottom three.

“First of all, a big respect for the performance of Derby County,” Röhl told The Star. “I knew this would be a tough place, they area strong team, always physical, always fast, always a danger from set pieces. We were not happy with our start. After 45 seconds we had a corner against and it lifted them up.

“You felt us move more and more into the game. I pushed Shea into the centre-back to have more calmness on the ball building up and we changed the shape often, always to adapt. We know the opponent was man to man in some parts so we gave them a challenge. Credit to the guys on the bench.”

Speaking post-match, Rams boss Paul Warne commented on the ‘class’ Wednesday were able to bring off the bench and admitted his substitute options were not at the same level. Röhl sprayed the changes at half-time and throughout the match, shifting system four times. A half-time substitution saw the introduction of Josh Windass and Liam Palmer, with Shea Charles pushed back into a back four alongside Max Lowe at centre-half.

Dominic Iorfa, a senior central defender, was substituted. It left a few within the ground scratching their heads as midfielder Charles and left-back Lowe deputised. Röhl explained that the call was made in a combination of condition and technical requirement - with Wednesday keen to build-up effectively from the back. Windass made a marked difference in the top third.

“It was clear from me,” Röhl said when asked to explain his half-time changes. “I saw the spaces in the half-pockets and I wanted to use this, we moved to a 4-3-3, Shea back to build-up and Dom had a little bit of a question mark and we weren’t sure if he was ready. Josh was a risk as a starter, it was not too clear, we had problems in the morning. But at half-time it was clear to change two things, we needed another midfielder and in the areas we wanted to attack we needed more calmness.

“We changes 4-2-2-2, 4-3-3, 5-3-2 and then a 5-2-3. It shows the players know our principles and for this it is key, it shows our system if for the positioning, not for the principles. The win is good, the points are good, but the performance we really have to improve.”