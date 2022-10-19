The next month will see the Owls take in six games and the good news for boss Darren Moore is that during that period he should be able to welcome back a number of his injured players.

A few of those in the recovery phase were given some minutes in Tuesday night’s Papa Johns Trophy win over Leicester City as Moore looks to get as many as he can get fit and firing to cope with the busy schedule.

Mark McGuinness

Edged back in in the last couple of matches after an injury, Cardiff loanee McGuinness may well be an important player in the coming weeks and extended minutes against Leicester would do him good. Looks a classy operator on the ball in a key position when Wednesday play a defensive five. Would be interesting to see him in a two with Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe rested.

Among those was defender Mark McGuinness who played a little over an hour in that 2-0 victory over the Foxes under 21s.

"Yeah, he's ready now, he's ready to start,” said Moore. “Now he's back and I'm really pleased to have him back as well especially with Reece going down.”

Reece James and Akin Famewo

That Reece is, of course James, who picked up an injury in the recent defeat to Plymouth and was substituted at half time. Fellow defender Akin Famewo has been out since making his debut back in August. Both players are on the ‘road to recovery’, said Moore.

"We're hoping if all goes well, it will be a couple of weeks [for Reece James], said the Owls boss. “We hope to have Akin back in training in a couple of weeks time which is great news for us but we know that once he gets back in training he has got to build up as well. We're getting them back. It will seem a long time because of the amount of games; we are coming up to two games a week now but they're on the road to recovery.”

Dennis Adeiniran

Dennis Adeniran also hasn’t played since August and his comeback remains some way off.

"Dennis is the one that will take a little bit longer,” added Moore. “He is back with the sports science guys, on the grass, running, which is great. He's very early in his outdoor work. Akin is further along the line which is great to see.”

Dominic Iorfa and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Dominic Iorfa also last played in that defeat at Home Park and Moore has been hopeful of the defender getting a run out on Tuesday night.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru suffered an ‘impact injury’ against Cambridge on Saturday and he’ll be monitored ahead of the weekend trip to Lincoln City.

"I was hoping that Dom was going to make it [on Tuesday], said Moore. “We'll see where he was at over the next few days. I was hoping he would have made it.