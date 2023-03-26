Darren Moore issued a plea to Sheffield Wednesday fans to keep the faith, after his side lost for the second time in a matter of days, this time a shock defeat to League One’s worst team.

Forest Green Rovers hadn’t won since mid-December and Wednesday were expected to bounce back from their midweek reverse in the South Yorkshire derby with Barnsley, however a dreadfully poor display from Moore’s men saw them on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline at the Bolt New Lawn Stadium.

Jordon Garrick scored the only goal of the game in the first half and Wednesday created very little to get themseles back into a match where the visitors showed none of the grit and determination that has been a feature of their season so far and which until last week had seen them go on a 23-game unbeaten run.

Darren Moore gestures to Sheffield Wednesday fans after their surprising defeat to Forest Green Rovers. (Steve Ellis)

The Owls remain in second place and still have a game in hand over league leaders Plymouth, who are two points in front, however there were plenty of murmurings of discontent from the fans who had made the early Sunday afternoon trip to Gloucestershire.

Moore faced up to those frustrated supporters afterwards and speaking to the media in the aftermath, he said togetherness will be key to getting back to winning ways, starting with a return to the region on Wednesday night when they face Cheltenham.

"It was a disappointing result and we accept it was a disappointing result but at this stage we have all got to stick together,” said Moore in reference to the fans’ reaction. “It's as simple as that, the message. As disappointing as today was, we share their pain and grief today but we have another game to look forward to on Wednesday and we just look to that.”

The manager said he and his team will reflect on the shock defeat and where it went wrng but only in preparation for their next challenge.