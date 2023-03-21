Defeat at Barnsley ended a run of half a season unbeaten for Sheffield Wednesday – and it was a defeat of their own making, admitted Owls boss Darren Moore.

Wednesday left themselves plenty to do at the outset of what was the Tykes’ sixth home win on the spin, sloppy in their application as Devante Cole and James Norwood fired past Cameron Dawson to give the home side a an early 2-0 lead.

A Lee Gregory double set the game up for a thrilling finish, one that Barnsley won out with two sucker-punch goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An angry Moore seemed to take some solace in the manner of the performance between the second and third Reds goals but made no secret his disappointment in their opening efforts.

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: Darren Moore, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday, looks on prior to the Sky Bet League One between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell Stadium on March 21, 2023 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“I don’t want to take anything from Barnsley,” he said. “Well done Michael Duff and his team tonight, to beat us on the run of games we’ve been on has been good, so credit to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From our point of view, though, it’s self-inflicted the goals we’ve given away today. That’s what we feel.

“We look back and we kick ourselves because that is uncharacteristic of us in terms of the goals. We’ve been mean defensively and at the top of the pitch we feel we can score goals and we’ve shown that this season.

“Tonight for whatever reason, we’ve given that away really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loss did mean Wednesday ceded top spot in the League One table to Plymouth Argyle, who beat Accrington Stanley. It remains firmly in Owls hands courtesy of two games in hand.

Moore continued: What I’m harbouring on is that apart from the first 20 minutes, we were really well in the game and came back to get momentum. I didn’t see the third goal coming, I’ll be honest But it did.

“Even then, throughout the game, we felt confident that we were going to get something out of the game. To not do so is disappointing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’d told me that we were going to score three goals tonight, I would have told you it must mean three points to Wednesday, but it’s not.