There would be very little argument from anyone in blue and white but Forest Green Rovers boss Duncan Ferguson hammered home the point that his side were worthy winners after beating Sheffield Wednesday at The Bolt New Lawn Stadium.

Jordon Garrick’s goal, with 10 minutes of the first half remaining, sealed the victory for League One’s bottom side but Rovers were comfortable throughout and had the best of the chances to add to the scoreline.

On-loan Manchester United youngster Charlie Savage could have found the net, in front of dad Robbie who was watching from the stands, but he was denied by Cameron Dawson, who atoned for his own error.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were others, while Wednesday did little to trouble the home goal as the Owls fell to back-to-back defeats following the midweek loss at Barnsley.

Forest Green Rovers manager Duncan Ferguson celebrates his first win as the club's manager over Sheffield Wednesday (Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson had yet to win a match while in charge of Rovers and it will take some doing if they are to stave of relegation – they remain 11 points adrift of safety – but this performance and result will do wonders for their confidence on a day they took advantage of a very poor display by the visitors.

"Everybody deserved that today, the boys put in an incredible shift and it was a proud moment for myself and a proud moment for the fans to topple one of the big boys of the league,” said Ferguson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's tough, you have got to be perfect for most of the game and I thought we were perfect for most of the game. They never created hardly any chances apart from long balls into our box, we defended them well. We created the most chances, the better chances, we should have been two or three up but the boys were absolutely fantastic today.”

The former Everton striker added: "We were well-worthy winners, we were the better team today, we created the better chances, yes they had slightly more possession but no clear-cut chances. We had the best chances in the game and should have taken them really but I'm made up for the players and the fans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While critics will point to Wednesday’s shoddy showing, particularly from a creative perspective, Ferguson prefered to praise his defence for the way in which they stuck to the task of repelling the visitors.