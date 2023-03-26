News you can trust since 1887
'How can you win the game?' Darren Moore has 'no complaints' over Sheffield Wednesday defeat to Forest Green Rovers

Darren Moore refused to offer any excuses for his Sheffield Wednesday team after the Owls were stunned by bottom-of-the-table Forest Green Rovers at The Bolt New Lawn, in a match the boss admitted the home side deserved to win.

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 26th Mar 2023, 15:57 BST

Moore had ‘no complaints’ about the 1-0 victory by Duncan Ferguson’s men – their first since the former Everton striker took charge – which came thanks to a 35th minute goal for Jordon Garrick.

It was certainly one of the worst displays for quite some time for Wednesday, whose long unbeaten run was ended in midweek by Barnsley in the run up to this one in Gloucestershire and the manager, while giving praise to Rovers, criticised his team for the manner of their defeat.

MORE: Calamitous Wednesday display sees Owls crumble to bottom-of-the-league Forest Green Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan and boss Darren Moore at full time after defeat to Forest Green Rovers. Pic Steve Ellis
“Today's game was a tough one to take but I have to give Forest Green credit, I don't think we deserved [anything],” said Moore. “I don't think we did enough in the game today, so credit to Forest Green. I thought they closed us down well, I thought they had a wonderful shape to them and were very difficult to break down and they came up with the all-important goal and managed to see the game out. From our perspective you can have no complaints about the result because we didn't do enough.”

MORE: ‘Wayward’ ‘No impact’ - player ratings after unacceptable performance

Coming off the back of that 4-2 defeat at Oakwell, Moore also refused to use that energy-sapping derby as an excuse for their second loss in a matter of days.

“We want the games to come because we are well prepared for them,” he said. “We had the game in midweek and I thought we were well prepared for the game [against Forest Green] but when you look back at the game we just didn't have the level, weren't clean enough with the ball, I don't think we executed passes in certain parts of the pitch well enough and I don't think we put the ball into dangerous zones enough to threaten them enough. Therefore, when you don't do that, how can you win the game?

"So we have to take the rough with the smooth, it wasn't good enough today, we have got another game on Wednesday we are looking to put a performance in and that's what we are focusing on now.”

