The Owls never really showed up at the New Lawn, putting in a lacklustre showing against a side that hadn’t won all year, and losing 1-0 thanks to an early goal from Jordan Garrick.

Nobody really came out of the tie with much credit as several players struggled to get into things, and after losing three games all season in the build-up to the Barnsley game the Owls have now lost two this week - and missed the opportunity to go back to the top of the League One table.