News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
5 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
5 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

‘Wayward’ ‘No impact’ - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings after unacceptable Forest Green Rovers performance

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten by Forest Green Rovers after a horror performance away at Forest Green Rovers on Sunday.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 26th Mar 2023, 15:03 BST

The Owls never really showed up at the New Lawn, putting in a lacklustre showing against a side that hadn’t won all year, and losing 1-0 thanks to an early goal from Jordan Garrick.

Nobody really came out of the tie with much credit as several players struggled to get into things, and after losing three games all season in the build-up to the Barnsley game the Owls have now lost two this week - and missed the opportunity to go back to the top of the League One table.

Here’s how we rated the players on a tough afternoon to forget down in Gloucestershire. They don’t make for good reading.

Page 1 of 0
Darren Moore