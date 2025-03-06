Speculation over the future of Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl is unlikely to quieten after he was asked about continuing links to the Southampton job - and his intention over his longer-term future at Hillsborough.

Reports in the national media earlier this week claimed the relegation-primed Premier League Saints had retained a strong interest in making Röhl their manager after an approach in December was struck down by the compensation terms in the German coach’s Wednesday contract.

The report suggested the Saints were planning to revisit their interest in Röhl in the summer, with incumbent alternative choice Ivan Juric believed to have a break clause in his contract in the event of their increasingly likely relegation to the Championship.

As reported by The Star, the potential of that switch would not be an easy one, with the Owls keen to land as much compensation as they would be entitled to under the terms of a contract that is understood to run until the summer of 2027. It is believed that the required compensation fee would be lower for a second tier suitor than any top tier side.

The story has dominated the Wednesday conversation in the days since that second round of reports of Southampton admiration, with some Owls supporters choosing to question the longer-term commitment of their manager, who has developed a growing reputation within the game having secured survival with the Owls in historic circumstances last season.

Röhl has never made a secret of his ambitions in the game but last summer signed a fresh, extended deal to stay at Hillsborough citing the implementation of small and longer-term visions at S6.

In it for the long term?

Asked whether he was still ‘in it for the long term’ at Hillsborough, Röhl initially directed his answer back on the wider programme at Sheffield Wednesday and made the point that in football there are few guarantees on where things can go in any period of time - particularly in management. He also sought to reiterate his responsibility to the club and its supporters and pledged his absolute focus on the job in hand, saying there was no distraction on his part with regard to speculation over his future.

“It should be not just from my person, it should be more general, the plan from the whole club,” he told The Star. “I think this is a part of this case. I am a part of the long-term, but of course in general the club want to have a long term. This is what we try together at the moment to bring this in a direction.

“Of course football is football, you know this business. But I think if you do not have a long term vision of what you want to do and how you want to see this happen then it is difficult. I think in the last 18 months we pushed topics forward, we tried to change something, we tried to bring an identity here.

“I am not sure about long term in football. What I learned about Championship football is that long term as a manager in the Championship means about nine months! I don't know, the Championship goes quick. But we have tried a lot of things. I read that it is the first time in four or five seasons that you (Wednesday) have played in a good position, without relegation fight or anything like this. After the last year this is a huge step.”

Looking forward?

Röhl’s relationship with Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has not been the smoothest in recent months, though there have been suggestions of positive progress in that regard, with the Owls boss having sought publicly to defend his chairman over criticism of the club’s January transfer activity.

“You have to link the whole situation,” Röhl said when asked whether he was satisfied by the club’s end of the bargain in carrying out the longer-term plans discussed ahead of the signing of his new contract last May. “We made some good signings, we made some signings as a long-term project as well. We try to refresh the team and from this part I am satisfied with what we did so far.

“You look back at what was possible and what wasn't in the two windows, I think you have to trust us. We have all the information and maybe from the outside it is easier to say 'We should do this and this'. We know which terms you need to bring this player or that player. We had a good group together and that's the reason why we are where we are.”