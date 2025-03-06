Absences likely as Danny Röhl reveals seven-man Sheffield Wednesday injury detail

An extended trip down south will provide Sheffield Wednesday the opportunity to push new life into their unlikely Championship play-off push - with a more positive availability round-up heading into it.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls have been have battled a vast swathe of injury and illness issues in the last few weeks, with key men Yan Valery and Stuart Armstrong among those to have sat out of their last clash with Sunderland, during which Max Lowe and Callum Paterson stepped out through injury.

Add to that the scourge of illness within the camp and ahead of back-to-back battles at Plymouth Argyle and Norwich City - during which they will stay down south in order to cut down on travel fatigue - and the medical staff at S6 have had plenty to contend with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s mixed,” Röhl said. “Some players are back, some have been managed, and with some - with how we’re travelling - it makes no sense to travel if you can’t be part of the squad on Saturday. It doesn’t make sense to be part of the journey for the next three or four days when we can keep them here and prepare with training.

"But it was not worse than last week, it was better, but we do still have some small issues. We’ll decide tomorrow on the final squad, the final players, for this journey. It’s important that we have this. Maybe some players have some minutes in the under-21s to get some rhythm.”

Who is fit and who isn’t?

Given the nature of the length of their trip, decisions will be made on whether to reintroduce Anthony Musaba to contention following his unexpectedly lengthy absence, while Valery remains something of a doubt. Michael Smith has hurdled the illness concern that left him lame for the Sunderland defeat and asked on the status of Lowe and Paterson, Röhl returned positive news.

“We managed them at the beginning of the week and now they are back in the training session,” he said. “This is a good sign. Stuey is back and looks good, Musa is the question mark, it is exactly what I tried to explain, it is about making the decision between Plymouth, Norwich and the next game. It's all very close and it is about what makes sense (to take him down south) or whether he has some good sessions here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yan at the moment is more difficult than good. Smudge is back, we felt at the beginning of the week we needed more of a training session for the body, but he looks OK.”

Furthermore, Röhl also admitted vital centre-half Michael Ihiekwe had been struck by a bout of illness - though there are no concerns over his availability in Devon this weekend. “Icky at the beginning of the week was ill but he is also back and other than that so far, so good. Better than last week when you asked me! This is a good sign.”