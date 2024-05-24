Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has admitted that it was never in his mind to move on from the Owls.

It was confirmed on Friday afternoon that the German had penned a new long-term deal at Hillsborough - which The Star understands to be until 2027 - and it draws a line under any talk of him going elsewhere after being linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks.

Röhl, who oversaw the club’s great escape in 2023/24 to retain their spot in the Championship, believes that they can now take steps forward, and thanked chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, for the opportunity that he’s been given.

“I am delighted to extend my contract with Sheffield Wednesday,” he told the club’s official website. This is a fantastic club that has taken me to heart and I feel exactly the same way... It was never in my mind to be anywhere else but Hillsborough. I feel at home here, the fans have been incredible, they have shown myself and my staff nothing but kindness since the first day.

“I would like to thank the chairman for giving me this opportunity and now we are excited to look forward and can plan ahead together for the new season.