Sheffield Wednesday fans were once again left to consider what the future holds this week after Danny Röhl was again linked with Southampton.

Röhl, who signed a new long-term deal at Hillsborough in the summer, was a target for the Saints late last year after they parted ways with Russell Martin, however they weren’t able to get a deal done with the Owls - with talk of compensation being a sticking point - and they went on to appoint Ivan Juric instead.

Now, with relegation expected, Southampton are reportedly set to part ways with the Croatian at the end of the season, and reports in the national media have suggested that they will try and come back for Röhl. Today he was asked about the situation in his press conference ahead of the trip to Plymouth Argyle.

“I must say, all the rumours around and topics don’t influence me,” he told the media. “That’s the main part. For me it’s about the next game, winning the next game with my group… After the last results where we didn’t win, our job is to bring us back. This is the main part, and where my energies are. It’s with Sheffield Wednesday, with my group, to do everything, We have meetings to prepare the team as much as I can, push them to the limits, and this is my main target and goal at the moment.

“It’s absolutely no problem for me, I’m not listening to left and right - my focus is here. I know what we have to do, I know my responsibility for the group here, for the club, for our massive fans. I think this is all that is important, not some headline… I think sometimes there is too much outside, and for me it’s no problem to avoid this.

“Everyone knows my contract situation, there is no reason why we should talk now about anything else. It’s only about the next game, and the next 11 games we should be fully focused on our performances and results - we want to get as many points as we can.”

The background behind Southampton’s interest in Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl

Reports of Southampton’s continued interest in making Danny Röhl their manager will come as no great surprise to Sheffield Wednesday - and a suggested tilt at a summer second attempt would arrive in a different landscape to their last effort.

The Premier League side are known to have made a strong play to steal away the Wednesday boss in December after the sacking of Russell Martin, with compensation widely understood to have been the central stumbling block in a switch that would have seen Röhl return to the club he served at as an assistant manager to Ralph Hasenhüttl during the 2018/19 season.

Southampton since appointed Croatian Ivan Juric as manager, though results have not picked up and there is said to be a break clause in his contract in the increasingly likely case of relegation to the Championship. New Saints technical director Johannes Spors, appointed last month, worked with Röhl during their shared time at RB Leipzig, when the now Wednesday boss rose from video analyst to assistant manager while Spors was chief scout.

Though there is no suggestion Southampton have made any official approach through Wednesday for Röhl this time around, sports lawyers The Star have spoken to believe the nature of their initial December interest having been made as a Premier League club could stand to complicate matters from a compensation perspective even if a formal approach was to be made after their relegation is confirmed.

