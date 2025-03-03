Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Röhl 'top target' for Premier League club - report

According to fresh media reports, Southampton are once again eyeing up Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl.

The Saints’ interest in Röhl should come as no surprise given everything that was said about the German and his former club prior to the appointment of Ivan Juric back in December, and it appears that they could come back for their man after missing out late last year due to wrangles over compensation.

It is being reported tonight that Röhl is now a ‘top target’ for Southampton after a decision was made to part ways with Juric once the season is over, with the club almost certain to be relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Journalist, Jack Rosser, said, “While Rohl's compensation could reach up to £4 million for a Premier League club, Southampton would not have to pay quite as much as a Championship side... Rohl also worked with Southampton's new technical director, Johannes Spors, when the pair were at German club RB Leipzig.

“Juric was never expected to keep Saints in the Premier League when he arrived with the club already nine points from safety. But neither players nor fans have bought into the former Roma manager's approach and Southampton have suffered a number of galling defeats during his tenure.”

Whether Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, would be any more open to the idea of Röhl leaving in the summer remains to be seen, but should the Saints - or anyone else for that matter - want to prise him away from Hillsborough then a substantial fee is certainly going to be involved in making it happen.