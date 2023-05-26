Clubs across the English Football League will have been put on high alert after Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off rivals, Peterborough United, transfer-listed Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The 28-year-old striker scored 29 goals for the Posh this season, getting five assists as well, but after their collapse in the second leg of the semifinal last week it has been announced that he will be allowed to leave this summer should the right offer come in for him.

JCH has found the back of the net 74 times in 146 games for the club since returning in 2020, and he will certainly not be short of potential suitors in the coming months as teams elsewhere look to add a proven goalscorer to their ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on Peterborough’s website on Friday morning explained, “The club have made a number of players available for transfer, some in line with the club’s policy of listing players who are entering the final year of their contract.

“The players that have been made available for transfer are; Frankie Kent, Josh Knight, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Oliver Norburn, Dan Butler, Jeando Fuchs, Ben Thompson, Joe Tomlinson, Christy Pym.”

Peterborough also confirmed that they’d offered Joe Ward, who shone in the first leg against the Owls, a new three-year deal to stay with the club, while Nathan Thompson and Benjamin Mensah have both been released.