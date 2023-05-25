After Sheffield Wednesday sold out their initial ticket allocation for Wembley, and then their additional seats, they’ve been granted another boost ahead of the play-off final.

The Owls were originally given 36,634 tickets for the clash with Barnsley on Monday, but on Wednesday afternoon the club confirmed that they had received an increase of 1,355 seats - taking the new allocation to 37,989. Those were all sold out by the end of the evening.

Now, with the game just a few days away, the club have confirmed another ticket boost, with 6,000 more being made available to Wednesdayites looking to make the trip down to the capital to cheer on their boys in blue and white.

Should the Owls fill the latest round of tickets then they’ll have 44,000 fans at Wembley on Monday afternoon, potentially double that of their opponents whose last confirmation announced that they’d sold over 20,000 for the big South Yorkshire derby.

A statement from the club read, “Sheffield Wednesday will receive an additional 6,000 tickets for Monday’s League One play-off final at Wembley. The Owls face Barnsley under the arch in a bid to return to the Championship.

“Our initial allocation of 36,634 seats was boosted by a further 1,355 on Wednesday afternoon shortly before we announced all tickets had been snapped up by Wednesdayites.

“We are now pleased to announce that a further 6,000 tickets have been made available and will go on sale on Friday online from 9:30am until 12.30pm to supporters with 10 or more Ticket Priority Points.

