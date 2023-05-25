Lee Bullen reveals Darren Moore chat as Ayr United look to channel Sheffield Wednesday spirit

Ayr United and Sheffield Wednesday legend, Lee Bullen, says that he’s spoken to Darren Moore ahead of his side’s mammoth task against Partick Thistle.

Bullen’s side find themselves 3-0 down from the first leg of their Championship play-off in Scotland, but welcome their opponents onto their home turf on Friday night as they look to pull off a huge comeback.

Thankfully the Ayr boss has got a very recent example to show his players what can be done in that situation, and he says he wants them to believe that they can do what the Owls did against Peterborough United a week ago.

“I spoke to Darren at the weekend,” ‘Bully’ told the Ayrshire Post. “And what they did was incredible - we have to believe we can do similar. It’s all about creating a positive mindset among the players.

“We know what we’re capable of on our day and have proven it this season. We allowed ourselves to hurt for 48 hours after the result up there, but now we are fully focused on what we need to do on Friday night.

“We need to have a go and score the goals to get us back in the tie. So for us it is really simple.”

Having steadied the ship midway through last season and kept Ayr in the Championship, Bullen secured a second-place finish in 2022/23 – he’ll now be hoping they can keep the promotion dream alive by channelling their inner Sheffield Wednesday at Somerset Park tomorrow.