Wednesday need one more victory if they’re to book their spot in next season’s Championship, and they need to get past a local rival who has beaten them twice already this season in order to do so.
Our Owls writers, Alex Miller and Joe Crann, caught up with Sports Editor, Chris Holt, to discuss lots of the ins and outs surrounding the tie - including who they’d considers starting at Wembley on Monday afternoon.
They also discussed tickets - before the extra 6,000 were announced - and, somehow, end up debating whether they’d rather be an ostrich or a cheetah.
Check it all out in the video above.