Sheffield Wednesday’s League One play-off final is almost upon us, and there have been plenty of questions for our Owls writers in the build-up to the game against Barnsley.

Wednesday need one more victory if they’re to book their spot in next season’s Championship, and they need to get past a local rival who has beaten them twice already this season in order to do so.

Our Owls writers, Alex Miller and Joe Crann, caught up with Sports Editor, Chris Holt, to discuss lots of the ins and outs surrounding the tie - including who they’d considers starting at Wembley on Monday afternoon.

They also discussed tickets - before the extra 6,000 were announced - and, somehow, end up debating whether they’d rather be an ostrich or a cheetah.