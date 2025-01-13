Club have 48 hours to make transfer decision on Sheffield Wednesday 'target'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday are among several Championship admirers.

Sheffield Wednesday will get further clarity on their chances of signing Tom Cannon this week with reports of a crucial deadline closing in.

The Owls are one of several Championship sides to have been linked with interest in Cannon this month, following the striker’s impressive first-half of the season on loan at Stoke City. Nine goals in 22 games for the struggling Potters has seemingly got others thinking what the 22-year-old could do for teams further up the table.

The likes of Sheffield United and Sunderland have reignited summer interest in Cannon but journalist Alan Nixon reported earlier this month that Wednesday were also eyeing a mid-season move, along with Championship strugglers Luton Town. But all potential suitors could soon be forced to move on, with Nixon providing a fresh update on Sunday.

If Cannon is to switch clubs this month, then parent club Leicester City will first have to cut short his season-long Stoke spell before sanctioning a second temporary move. And while the Foxes are well within their rights to do so, Nixon claims they only have until Wednesday.

Cannon transfer latest

A break clause inserted into Cannon’s loan agreement will expire around the halfway point of this month and so if the Republic of Ireland international is still at the Bet365 Stadium by Thursday, he will remain there until summer. It remains to be seen whether Leicester will opt to give their striker a shot higher up the table but they could be tempted by a loan-to-buy offer.

Nixon named Wednesday and Luton once again in Sunday’s report but insisted the pair had only asked about Cannon’s availability. He adds that United and Sunderland would be towards the front of any queue as they ‘may be able to offer a full-time move in the negotiations’.

Leicester will be keen to ensure Cannon keeps playing regularly, however, with only goalkeeper Viktor Johansson playing more league minutes at Stoke this season. The struggling Potters have also been boosted by Mark Robins’ arrival as manager, another reason for the struggling Foxes to keep their on-loan striker where he is settled.

Cannon fits bill for Röhl

A move for Cannon doesn’t look likely as things stand given Leicester have shown little sign of wanting to recall the forward with around 48 hours until his break clause expires. Furthermore, the presence of competition from automatic promotion contenders Sheffield United and Sunderland would make a move difficult.

But Cannon is the kind of player Danny Röhl is seemingly keen on. The Wednesday boss admitted some time before the January window that he wanted Premier League-level players to come in and make an instant impact as his side look up towards the play-offs.

“I have spoken before about what we need,” he told The Star of his club’s preparations in November. “It is not about signing players for the squad, we must sign impact players, different players. This is what we have to try.

“I said this in the summer that we need such a player from the Premier League clubs to improve the squad. It’s not always just about convincing the players, you need the full package to look at. To get players from the Premier League clubs would increase our level.”