Sheffield Wednesday will find out for definite this week whether Shea Charles will remain at the club for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old has been something of a revelation at Hillsborough so far this season, starting every single Championship game since his debut against Millwall back in August, and he’s delivered some big moments for the Owls in the heart of their midfield.

His performances have been so good that - with his parent club, Southampton, struggling - there has been plenty of concern amongst supporters that he might be recalled by the Premier League outfit, however Danny Röhl has seemed more calm on the matter.

“Hopefully everything goes well,” he told The Star recently. “But I think Shea feels very well here. I think this is important, if you have a player who is not so happy then the chance is maybe not so high to keep him. But we have a good relationship with Shea. At the moment it is a win-win situation for everyone, for us and for Shea and then hopefully in the summer for his club as well because they will get a better player.”

And The Star understands that the Saints have until Wednesday to make the call and bring Charles back to St. Mary’s, and if they don’t then he will be guaranteed to remain at Hillsborough until May.

It’s also thought that the player himself is keen to remain at S6, in line with what he told fans earlier this month, and it’s safe to say that a decision to let him remain with the Owls would be welcomed by all parties given how important he has become to Röhl’s side in 2024/25.

Wednesday are yet to make any new signings in January so far with around two weeks left to run, but keeping Charles would be seen as a boost as big as any new arrival as they prepare for the second half of the campaign.