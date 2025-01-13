Big Bailey Cadamarteri decision all but made over Sheffield Wednesday future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Much of the speculation around Sheffield Wednesday and recall clauses this January has centred on Shea Charles - but there’s another sat in their favour.

Hotshot forward Bailey Cadamarteri enjoyed a stellar breakthrough campaign last season, stepping in to a Wednesday side short on firepower to score four important league goals and help them on their way to a dramatic survival. In the summer he was sent out on loan to Lincoln City, where he has continued his progress with eight goals across all competitions.

The deal was a season-long agreement but as is routine in modern loan deals, parent club Wednesday hold a recall option this month. Because Cadamarteri played 33 minutes of a Carabao Cup first round win at Hull City in August, FIFA rules stipulate he cannot play for a third club in this campaign, meaning if he were to return to S6 he would effectively have to stay on for the remainder of the season.

But that is not something Owls boss Danny Röhl is considering as things stand. “At the moment not,” he told The Star. “Let’s see how we see this as a club. He has scored, he gets minutes and all in all at the minute the loan was the right decision because at this age it is important you get minutes, minutes, minutes. League One is a tough league and it is great experience in professional football for Bailey.

“Last year we should not forget he did not really get time to develop step-by-step. Because of the situation we put him into the cold water a little bit and he scored and was immediately there, he was helpful. But now he is in a development process and we want to make this player stronger and better. Hopefully in the summer we will get the latest point of Bailey back where we can really see the development where he makes the next step. We can bring him to our squad. This is a good schedule for him.”