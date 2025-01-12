Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl is keen to strengthen this month.

An excellent first half of the season means Sheffield Wednesday can start to look at chasing those above them and a smart January could prove decisive.

Danny Röhl wants ‘big impact’ players through the door this month as his side lay the foundations for a surprising play-off push, but concrete rumours have been a little scarce. And so the Star has enlisted the help of Artificial Intelligence to see who might put pen to paper on an Owls contract before the February 3 deadline.

With a little nudging in the right direction and the right questions asked, ChatGPT has predicted three first-team arrivals to come through the door at Wednesday, with a £6million commitment made and promising Premier League quality added. So lets take a look at what AI expects of Hillsborough recruitment chiefs this month...

Midfield experience - Ben Wiles

AI has predicted Wednesday to go out and add some more experience in midfield, while also injecting fresh energy into the middle of the park. In doing so, it has suggested Hillsborough chiefs move for Huddersfield Town’s Ben Wiles. The 25-year-old swapped Rotherham United for the Terriers in 2023 and has been seriously impressive in League One, registering six goals and four assists in 24 games.

A move for Wiles would be expected to cost up to £4million, given his form at the John Smiths Stadium and the fact he still has 18 months on his Huddersfield contract. But Wednesday could do with some more attacking threat from midfield, particularly given four-goal Barry Bannan has just turned 35.

Attacking promise - Thomas Waddingham

Wednesday have been linked with a move for Brisbane Roar striker Waddingham this month, although the Star understands reports of a formal offer being lodged are wide of the mark. Roar boss Ruben Zadkovich has recently admitted his side received offers for the 19-year-old, however, and AI predicts a move to Hillsborough this month.

Waddingham has four goals in 11 games this season and is attracting interest from Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers and Portsmouth. But AI has backed Wednesday to win this particular race, with a move for the in-form teenager costing up to £2m. They do add that with competition for the striker’s form intensifying, Hillsborough chiefs may have to act quickly or risk missing out.

Chelsea stardust

Röhl has made no secret of his desire to add ‘big impact’ players this month and one option suggested by AI is Chelsea youth product Harvey Vale. The 21-year-old has been unable to break into Enzo Maresca’s bloated Blues squad but is impressing at under-21 level with three goals and two assists in five Premier League 2 matches.

Vale’s Chelsea contract runs out this summer and the Athletic recently reported he will likely leave for free, potentially on loan this month before a permanent summer transfer with the Blues keen to ensure they receive money via the insertion of a sell-on clause. Championship promotion hopefuls Sunderland have been recently linked and so Vale is clearly a player in demand.