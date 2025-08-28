Chris Waddle on Barry Bannan's Sheffield Wednesday legend status - All Wednesday
It’s been another eventful week at Hillsborough, with Wednesday’s youngsters once again upsetting the odds in the Carabao Cup, this time knocking out Premier League opponents, Leeds United, via a penalty shootout.
That game wasn’t the only thing to discuss, though, and on this week’s episode of the show we’re joined by Alex Miller after he attended the boycott event during the Leeds clash, and had a chat about the current state of play for Henrik Pedersen and his troops.
You can check out a clip of the show in the video at the top of the page, or tune in for the full episode below as we’re joined by Alex to discuss the latest goings on at S6, and that wholesome victory over Leeds United.
Chris Waddle on All Wednesday - Is Barry Bannan a club legend?
Our ‘All Wednesday’ show is now on YouTube, and you can click this link here to check out all of our interviews, updates and more. Like and subscribe if you fancy it, too.
The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join
Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Wednesday boss heralded as 'tactical genius' by buzzing Owls debutant