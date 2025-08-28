Chris Waddle knows all about legendary status at Sheffield Wednesday - and now he’s given his thoughts on modern-day hero, Barry Bannan.

It’s been another eventful week at Hillsborough, with Wednesday’s youngsters once again upsetting the odds in the Carabao Cup, this time knocking out Premier League opponents, Leeds United, via a penalty shootout.

That game wasn’t the only thing to discuss, though, and on this week’s episode of the show we’re joined by Alex Miller after he attended the boycott event during the Leeds clash, and had a chat about the current state of play for Henrik Pedersen and his troops.

You can check out a clip of the show in the video at the top of the page, or tune in for the full episode below as we’re joined by Alex to discuss the latest goings on at S6, and that wholesome victory over Leeds United.

Chris Waddle on All Wednesday - Is Barry Bannan a club legend?

