Latest Championship news and transfer rumours during the summer window involving Sheffield Wednesday and their rivals

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday are enduring a tumultuous summer as they remain the subject of three separate EFL registration embargoes for failures to fulfil basic financial obligations.

While many of their Championship rivals are making waves in the summer transfer window, the Owls are undergoing a period of crisis as they risk losing many of their stars with just over a month to go before kicking off the 2025/26 season against promotion hopefuls Leicester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the situation deepens at the Hillsborough stadium, here is the latest news from around the Championship...

Pre-season ‘uncertainty’ for The Owls

Sheffield Wednesday’s failure to pay their players on time has meant that, under FIFA regulations, players can hand in a 15-day notice period to leave the club on free agent terms.

Reports from The Telegraph earlier this week suggested that six players had already handed in their notice after not receiving their June’s wages on Monday while sources have told The Star that at least one other player is set to follow suit. Others are also believed to be taking further advice on the matter.

There remains no indication of which players these aforementioned seven are but the Owls turbulent summer 2025 remains as they struggle to keep up with their Championship rivals in the ongoing transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich battle Championship rivals for Danish ace

Norwich City have reportedly joined the race of Danish star Pelle Mattsson. The midfielder is, however, already high on the list of fellow Championship club Portsmouth’s midfield targets this summer.

According to The News, there are many Championship clubs keen on securing the Silkeborg man, who is currently valued at around £2.5 million by his club. The Canaries have reportedly already had a bid in excess of £1.7 million rejected for the 23-year-old.

The Danish Superlig outfit are clear in their stance that they are not looking to let the rising star leave - a position that is based around their involvement in the UEFA Conference League with the club’s homegrown talent wanted for qualifying fixtures.

With 18 months still left on Mattsson’s contract, it is not yet known whether the Canaries will up their offer or hope Silkeborg reduce their asking price as the time gets closer to the end of his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Premiership winner reveals reason for EFL move

The former Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi was recently unveiled as Birmingham City’s latest signing and the Japanese star has now revealed why he made the move to the English Football Leagues.

The 30-year-old midfielder left the Scottish Champions in January this year, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with Ligue 1 club Rennes but, after seeing his playing time limited to just two hours over six games, he headed back across the channel.

Speaking to the club’s media following his move, the midfielder said he wants to play his part in trying to take the Midlands club back into the top-flight of English football.

“I’m very happy to be here,” Furuhashi revealed. “I’m here to help the team. I’d like to express what I can do on the pitch. I don’t want to talk a lot, but there’s a chance that we can go up to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all want to aim for that and after nine months, it will be great if we share the happiness of achieving that.”

West Brom star ‘alternative’ target for Derby County

Derby County are said to currently be viewing West Bromwich Albion’s Karlan Grant as an alternative transfer target to Louie Barry.

The 22-year-old Barry is thought to remain outside of Derby’s means, despite his current club Hull City no longer under a transfer embargo after settling an outstanding debt with Aston Villa surrounding the forward’s loan. While the case remains ongoing for Hull and Villa, reports from Teamtalk indicate that Baggies star Grant could well provide a much more secure option.

27-year-old Grant moved to Albion in 2020 and saw himself in and out of favour for the first three years of his time at the Hawthorns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the club’s former head coach Carlos Corberan reintegrated the star back into the squad, following a loan stint at Cardiff City, and the ex-Huddersfield man went on to play 44 times, scoring seven goals.