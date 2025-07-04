Respect deserved as Sheffield Wednesday staff keep things ‘ticking along’

Sheffield Wednesday are a club in crisis, but there are people behind the scenes going above and beyond to try and keep things ticking over.

Things keep going from bad to worse at Hillsborough, with the club under embargo as well as the subject of a three-window fee restriction, and wages have been paid late or not at all in three of the last four months.

On this week’s episode of All Wednesday our two Owls writers, Joe Crann and Alex Miller, discussed the current state of play, paying tribute to those who are doing their bit behind the scenes despite everything going on.

“In amongst the doom and gloom there are still people working hard at all levels,” Alex said. “We’re speaking to people all sorts of departments at the club, there are some really good people there. This is a situation that’s hurting the fans, but best believe there are people at the heart of it who are hurting just as much - maybe more in many cases. Things are still ticking along in a lot of areas.”

Joe went on to add, “There are a lot of people going over and above at this point. People in these situations, not getting paid themselves, and still trying to do their bit for the football club… I think the fact that Wednesday’s work is ongoing is real testament to the people that are there.”

You can check out the full episode of this week’s ‘All Wednesday’ in the video at the top of the page, or for a shorter look at part of the conversation see the video above.