Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to secure their safety certificate for Hillsborough’s North Stand over the next two weeks.

There has been plenty said about the state of the Owls’ stadium in recent weeks, with images being circulated online and talk of a Safety Advisory Group meeting taking place to discuss issues relating to it. The Star reported last month that a SAG meeting did indeed take place, but rather than talk of the stand being ‘condemned’ it was more a case of remedial work being needed.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough needs work

It’s understood that the club have been given a timeframe to get the work done on the North Stand roof or risk not being given a safety certificate for it for 2025/26, and the latest update is that they have now committed to doing the work required. Drones have been flown over the ground, and there is hope that the matter can soon be put to bed.

The club has previously stated that the safety of supporters is ‘paramount’, and The Star is led to believe that they are hopeful that they will soon be able to finalise the improvements that are needed in order to obtain their safety certificate for the campaign ahead.

Should it play out as hoped, the news would come as a big boost and offer some positivity amid a very difficult period at the club. Wednesday’s first home game of the season will take place on August 16th when Stoke City come to town, and the suggestion is that fans who sit on the North Stand are likely to be able to continue to do so when they do.

